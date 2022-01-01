You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.8 vs 130.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~80.6% Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 11.34 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 +23% 1306 ZenBook 14 UM425 1059 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 4303 ZenBook 14 UM425 +7% 4592 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 +18% 1322 ZenBook 14 UM425 1121 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 4968 ZenBook 14 UM425 +38% 6850

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.