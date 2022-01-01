HP Pavilion 15 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Review
Performance
System and application performance
51
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
15
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
47
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
84
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.8 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|42 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|304 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +23%
1306
1059
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4303
ZenBook 14 UM425 +7%
4592
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +18%
1322
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
ZenBook 14 UM425 +38%
6850
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
