43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
HP Pavilion 15
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.8 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~80.6%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +23%
1306
ZenBook 14 UM425
1059
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +18%
1322
ZenBook 14 UM425
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15
4968
ZenBook 14 UM425 +38%
6850

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
