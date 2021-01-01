HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.5 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
1406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4259
7313
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
12113
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
