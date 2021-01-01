Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

47 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
From $1779
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.5 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 45 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) +164%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

