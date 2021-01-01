HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R6
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
Review
Performance
System and application performance
66
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
83
NanoReview Score
47
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.5 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
Alienware m15 R6 +8%
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4259
Alienware m15 R6 +47%
6268
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
Alienware m15 R6 +30%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
Alienware m15 R6 +85%
9176
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
