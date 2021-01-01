Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or Alienware m15 R6 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R6

47 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Dell Alienware m15 R6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.5 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Alienware m15 R6

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
Alienware m15 R6 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 45 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15
4259
Alienware m15 R6 +47%
6268
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15
1322
Alienware m15 R6 +30%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15
4968
Alienware m15 R6 +85%
9176

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R6 +208%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R6 and HP Pavilion 15 or ask any questions
