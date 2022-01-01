HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell G15 5510 43 out of 100 VS 51 out of 100 HP Pavilion 15 Dell G15 5510

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery 41 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.5 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5510 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~69% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.9 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 42 dB 52.2 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits G15 5510 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.34 V 13.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm 948 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 +17% 1306 G15 5510 1120 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 +5% 4303 G15 5510 4113 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 1322 G15 5510 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 4968 G15 5510 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 0 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS G15 5510 +13% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB 80.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

