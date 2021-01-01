HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell G15 5511
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
Review
Performance
System and application performance
66
80
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
83
53
NanoReview Score
47
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (130.5 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
G15 5511 +8%
1400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4259
G15 5511 +21%
5167
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
G15 5511 +9%
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
G15 5511 +87%
9304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
