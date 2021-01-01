HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.5 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 156-212% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1256
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4041
7216
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
495
552
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1962
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +101%
3938
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|8000-10000 MHz
|12000-14000 MHz
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
