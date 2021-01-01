Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or G5 15 5510 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell G5 15 5510

HP Pavilion 15
VS
Dell G5 15 5510
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Dell G5 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (130.5 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
G5 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~68.9%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
G5 15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 180 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +37%
1473
G5 15 5510
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +31%
4720
G5 15 5510
3595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion 15 or Dell XPS 15 9500
2. HP Pavilion 15 or Dell Inspiron 15 5510
3. HP Pavilion 15 or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
4. Dell G5 15 5510 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. Dell G5 15 5510 or Dell Alienware m15 R4
6. Dell G5 15 5510 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
7. Dell G5 15 5510 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. Dell G5 15 5510 or Dell G5 15 5500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5510 and HP Pavilion 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский