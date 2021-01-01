Pavilion 15 or Inspiron 14 5402 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402 Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.7 vs 130.5 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.51 x 0.66-0.7 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~77.8% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 sRGB color space - 60% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits Inspiron 14 5402 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 53 Wh Voltage 11.34 V 15.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 4 2 Threads 8 4 L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 +3% 1294 Inspiron 14 5402 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 +69% 4259 Inspiron 14 5402 2521 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 1322 Inspiron 14 5402 +2% 1342 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 +98% 4968 Inspiron 14 5402 2511

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Pavilion 15 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5402 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

