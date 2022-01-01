HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3505
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
51
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
15
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
47
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
84
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.5 vs 140.4 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|249 x 363.9 x 18-19.8 mm
9.8 x 14.33 x 0.71-0.78 inches
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|-48.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|42 dB
|34.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|940:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|60.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|41.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.3%
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|304 gramm
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +80%
1306
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +174%
4303
1570
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +61%
1322
823
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +151%
4968
1982
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|192
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.3 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|10.4 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1