HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3510
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
From $245
Performance
System and application performance
66
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
84
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS
- Around 6.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|42 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|304 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +176%
1294
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +398%
4259
856
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +193%
1322
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +539%
4968
777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|96
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
