Pavilion 15 or Inspiron 15 3510 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3510 47 out of 100 VS 30 out of 100 HP Pavilion 15 From $649 Dell Inspiron 15 3510 From $245

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS

Around 6.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.5% Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 +14% 250 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.34 V 11.25 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units 896 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Pavilion 15 +1916% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 8 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.