HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5502

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 58%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.1%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
Inspiron 15 5502 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes No
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 301 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +67%
4041
Inspiron 15 5502
2415
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5502
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

