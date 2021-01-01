HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5502
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
Review
Performance
System and application performance
74
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
52
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
83
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|58%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.1%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|301 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1256
Inspiron 15 5502 +2%
1278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +67%
4041
2415
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +1%
504
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +93%
1836
953
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|80.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
