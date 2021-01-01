HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923

Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
13
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|0 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +55%
1473
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +85%
4720
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +21%
498
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +97%
2530
1283
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
