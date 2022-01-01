You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~82.4% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space - 55.7% Adobe RGB profile - 38.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.5% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits Inspiron 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.34 V 11.25 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6 Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 +24% 1306 Inspiron 15 5515 1056 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 +16% 4303 Inspiron 15 5515 3725 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 +17% 1322 Inspiron 15 5515 1133 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 +6% 4968 Inspiron 15 5515 4706

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 0 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 5515 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.