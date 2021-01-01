Pavilion 15 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~84.4% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 3 Noise level 42 dB 50 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.4% Adobe RGB profile - 75.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.34 V 11.3 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +118% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.