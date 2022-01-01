Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or Latitude 3420 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Latitude 3420

43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3420
HP Pavilion 15
Dell Latitude 3420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Dell Latitude 3420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.2 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Latitude 3420

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm
12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 3420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +118%
1306
Latitude 3420
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +288%
4303
Latitude 3420
1110
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 3420
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
