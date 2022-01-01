HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Latitude 3420 43 out of 100 VS 40 out of 100 HP Pavilion 15 Dell Latitude 3420

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.2 vs 130.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm

12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~73.3% Side bezels 7.4 mm 8.1 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 300:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 +14% 250 nits Latitude 3420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.34 V 11.25 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz - Cores 4 2 Threads 8 2 L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 +118% 1306 Latitude 3420 599 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 +288% 4303 Latitude 3420 1110 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 1322 Latitude 3420 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 4968 Latitude 3420 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 3420 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

