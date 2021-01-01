HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Latitude 7520
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Latitude 7520
From $1739
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
50
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|229.7 mm (9.04 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|700:1
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 / 90 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +12%
1473
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +9%
4720
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Latitude 7520 +2%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +27%
2530
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
