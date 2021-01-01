Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or Latitude 7520 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Latitude 7520

HP Pavilion 15
VS
Dell Latitude 7520
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Latitude 7520
From $1739
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Latitude 7520

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 229.7 mm (9.04 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~81.7%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 700:1
Adobe RGB profile - 100%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
Latitude 7520
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 / 90 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +12%
1473
Latitude 7520
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +9%
4720
Latitude 7520
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +27%
2530
Latitude 7520
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

