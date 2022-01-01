Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or Vostro 15 5515 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Vostro 15 5515

43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
HP Pavilion 15
Dell Vostro 15 5515
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Dell Vostro 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Vostro 15 5515

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~82.3%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space - 54%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +31%
1306
Vostro 15 5515
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +19%
4303
Vostro 15 5515
3622
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +20%
1322
Vostro 15 5515
1099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +9%
4968
Vostro 15 5515
4578

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 0 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 5515
n/a

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
