Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 130.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 296 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 15 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~88.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
XPS 13 9310 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +22%
1473
XPS 13 9310
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +75%
4720
XPS 13 9310
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

