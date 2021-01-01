HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
80
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
29
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
83
98
NanoReview Score
46
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|218 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +22%
1473
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +75%
4720
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
