HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Review
Performance
System and application performance
51
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
15
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
47
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
84
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 55 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.1 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~88.6%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|3.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|42 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|2000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|60 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|304 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1306
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +14%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4303
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +57%
6740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
