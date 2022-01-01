Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
HP Pavilion 15
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 55 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.1 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~88.6%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V 11.55 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15
1306
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +14%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15
4303
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +57%
6740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

