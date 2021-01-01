Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

48 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
67 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~89%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42 dB 38.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm 473 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.3 dB 88.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

