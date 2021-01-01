HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
- Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|42 dB
|38.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|304 gramm
|473 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +11%
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4259
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +45%
6188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +33%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +88%
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.3 dB
|88.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|15.1 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
