HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|42 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|304 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1306
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +29%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4303
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +146%
10606
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +30%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +197%
14751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|81.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
