Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~89% Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.34 V 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +78% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.