Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.5 vs 144.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 156-212% higher FPS
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 48.9 against 41 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|29 mm (1.14 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~72.1%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|55 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1101:2
|sRGB color space
|-
|94.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|65.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.3%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|690 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +16%
1505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4259
A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +85%
7886
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +14%
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +163%
13069
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|86 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
