HP Pavilion 15 vs ENVY 14 (2021)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63.3 against 41 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108.8 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~81%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|430 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +12%
1473
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +9%
4720
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
ENVY 14 (2021) +2%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +27%
2530
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
