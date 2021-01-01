Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or ENVY x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.4 vs 130.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gold
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +300%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 768
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

