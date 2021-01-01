Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or Omen 15z (AMD) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Omen 15z (AMD)

47 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
67 out of 100
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
From $1270
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Omen 15z (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 156-212% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 70.9 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Omen 15z (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~78.2%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
Omen 15z (AMD) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15
1294
Omen 15z (AMD) +5%
1353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15
4259
Omen 15z (AMD) +43%
6096
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15
1322
Omen 15z (AMD) +5%
1384
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15
4968
Omen 15z (AMD) +100%
9936

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
Omen 15z (AMD) +283%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

