Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or Pavilion 13 (2020) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Pavilion 13 (2020)

HP Pavilion 15
VS
HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Pavilion 13 (2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (98.1 vs 130.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Pavilion 13 (2020)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 309 mm (12.17 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 205 mm (8.07 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~77%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 37 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
Pavilion 13 (2020)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 240 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 5.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9500
2. HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
3. HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505
4. HP Pavilion 13 (2020) vs Dell XPS 13 9305
5. HP Pavilion 13 (2020) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. HP Pavilion 13 (2020) vs ENVY 13

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 13 (2020) and Pavilion 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский