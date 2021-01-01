HP Pavilion 15 vs Pavilion 13 (2020)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (98.1 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|309 mm (12.17 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|205 mm (8.07 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|633 cm2 (98.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|37 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:45 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|240 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.0 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +12%
1473
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +9%
4720
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +27%
2530
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1