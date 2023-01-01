Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (105.7 vs 130.7 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (105.7 vs 130.7 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP Pavilion 15 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~83.3% Side bezels 7.4 mm 10.3 mm Colors White, Gold, Blue, Green Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Pavilion 15 (2023) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Pavilion 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 18% more screen space Max. brightness Pavilion 15 (2023) 250 nits Pavilion 14 (2023) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 51 Wh Voltage 11.34 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter 300 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Pavilion 15 (2023) 2.703 TFLOPS Pavilion 14 (2023) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Optional Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.