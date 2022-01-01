You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)

Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (96.6 vs 143.7 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 57.5 against 43 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~72.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 9 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 35 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1316:1 1371:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 65% Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 44% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 42.5% Response time 37 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 +33% 400 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 57.5 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 498 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 10-45 W 0 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 48 GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +341% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB 76 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.