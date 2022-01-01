HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)
- Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (96.6 vs 143.7 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 57.5 against 43 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.3%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|35 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1316:1
|1371:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|65%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74.8%
|44%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.4%
|42.5%
|Response time
|37 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|312 gramm
|498 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +16%
1338
1151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +41%
5616
3974
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +19%
1352
1137
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +52%
7431
4875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|0 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|1536
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|76 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.0 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
