HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (96.6 vs 143.7 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 57.5 against 43 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~72.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 1371:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 65%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 44%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 42.5%
Response time 37 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion Aero 13 +33%
400 nits
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 498 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 48
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +341%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

