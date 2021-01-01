Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13 or Swift X (2021) – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Acer Swift X (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (96.6 vs 106.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 59 against 43 watt-hours
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
Swift X (2021)

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~78.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB -

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% -
Response time 37 ms -
Max. brightness
Pavilion Aero 13 +33%
400 nits
Swift X (2021)
300 nits

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm -

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift X (2021) +188%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

