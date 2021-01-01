Pavilion Aero 13 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58.2 against 43 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level 35 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1316:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% - Response time 37 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 448 1024 DirectX support 12.1 - GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +135% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76.5 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.