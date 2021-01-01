Pavilion Aero 13 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.6 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 70 against 43 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Better webcam recording quality

49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1316:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 74.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% - Response time 37 ms - Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 10-45 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 448 2048 DirectX support 12.1 - GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +369% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76.5 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

