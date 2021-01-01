Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

55 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.6 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 70 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% -
Response time 37 ms -
Max. brightness
Pavilion Aero 13
400 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 448 2048
DirectX support 12.1 -
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +369%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

