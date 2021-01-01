Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

55 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (96.6 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 76 against 43 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% -
Response time 37 ms -
Max. brightness
Pavilion Aero 13 +25%
400 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 1536
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +341%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

