You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (96.6 vs 131.3 square inches)

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 63 against 43 watt-hours

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 35 dB 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1316:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 99.9% Response time 37 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 10-45 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +113% 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.