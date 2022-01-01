You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 67 against 43 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.9 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1316:1 7400:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 99.5% Response time 37 ms 4 ms Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7 GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB 65.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.