Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (96.6 vs 106.6 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 63 against 43 watt-hours

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~82.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1316:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 100% Response time 37 ms - Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7 GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.