HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

55 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
56 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
From $1550
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 67 against 43 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm
12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% -
Response time 37 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

