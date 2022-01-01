Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13 or Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) – what's better?

HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 67 against 43 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 50% sharper screen – 255 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 209 x 16.9 mm
11.69 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
Area 621 cm2 (96.2 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink White, Blue, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB 41.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 16800:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 97.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 99.8%
Response time 37 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 222 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 16
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +32%
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.5 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Pavilion Aero 13
2. XPS 13 9310 vs Pavilion Aero 13
3. Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Pavilion Aero 13
4. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
5. XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
6. ENVY 13 vs Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
7. Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and HP Pavilion Aero 13 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский