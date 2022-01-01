You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 67 against 43 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

50% sharper screen – 255 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 297 x 209 x 16.9 mm

11.69 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 621 cm2 (96.2 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.1 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35 dB 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1316:1 16800:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 97.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 99.8% Response time 37 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 222 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon 660M TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 16 GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +32% 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76.5 dB 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

