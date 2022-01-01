You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Battery 43 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (96.6 vs 105.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 140° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 35 dB 29 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1316:1 1217:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 53.9% Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 37% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 36% Response time 37 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 +33% 400 nits Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 19.5 V Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 318 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB 73.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

