HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (96.6 vs 105.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35 dB 29 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 1217:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 53.9%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 37%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 36%
Response time 37 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 19.5 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 318 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB 73.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

