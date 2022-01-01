Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13 or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Dell Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (96.2 vs 111.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 52 against 43 watt-hours
  • 22% sharper screen – 208 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 209 x 16.9 mm
11.69 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm
12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches
Area 621 cm2 (96.2 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~84.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.7 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB 43.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 800:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 97.4%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 67.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 65.8%
Response time 37 ms 22 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion Aero 13 +33%
400 nits
Inspiron 14 7400
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 16
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7400 +70%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
