You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 43 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.2 vs 104 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 297 x 209 x 16.9 mm

11.69 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 621 cm2 (96.2 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~80.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1316:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% - Response time 37 ms - Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits Latitude 7430 400 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm -

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion Aero 13 1371 Latitude 7430 +13% 1553 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion Aero 13 5503 Latitude 7430 +8% 5954 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion Aero 13 1352 Latitude 7430 +13% 1524 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion Aero 13 +14% 7431 Latitude 7430 6495

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20 GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS Latitude 7430 +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 76.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

