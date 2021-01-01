Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13 or Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

57 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
From $2039
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.6 vs 103.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 310.5 x 215.1 x 8.4-13.9 mm
12.22 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.5 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB 41 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% -
Response time 37 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion Aero 13
400 nits
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.7 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 346 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB 87 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Dell XPS 13 9305
2. HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Dell XPS 13 9310
3. HP Pavilion Aero 13 and HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
4. HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
5. HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
6. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
7. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
8. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 14 5402
9. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
10. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Dell Latitude 7420

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and HP Pavilion Aero 13 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский