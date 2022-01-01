HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
56
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
97
NanoReview Score
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|297 x 209 x 16.9 mm
11.69 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|621 cm2 (96.2 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|35 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1316:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.4%
|-
|Response time
|37 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|312 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1371
XPS 13 9315 +3%
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5503
XPS 13 9315 +15%
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +3%
1352
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +37%
7431
5436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.0 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1