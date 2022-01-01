Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13 or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 55 against 43 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~88.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 2000:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% -
Response time 37 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion Aero 13
400 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or HP Pavilion Aero 13
2. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or HP Pavilion Aero 13
3. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or HP Pavilion Aero 13
4. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) or HP Pavilion Aero 13
5. HP Pavilion 13 (2020) or HP Pavilion Aero 13
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
10. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and HP Pavilion Aero 13 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский