HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Elite Dragonfly G2
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
HP Elite Dragonfly G2
From $1839
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G2
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 56.2 against 43 watt-hours
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- Display has support for touch input
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
|0.98 kg (2.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
|304 x 198 x 16 mm
11.97 x 7.8 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
|602 cm2 (93.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.3%
|~81%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|35 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1316:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|74.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.4%
|-
|Response time
|37 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|312 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +11%
1331
1197
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +108%
5024
2415
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +3%
1352
1312
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +207%
7431
2418
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.0 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
