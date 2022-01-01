You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the HP ENVY 13 Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~81.8% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35 dB 43.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1316:1 1839:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 97.5% Adobe RGB profile 74.8% 67.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% 66.4% Response time 37 ms 47 ms Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits ENVY 13 400 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 284 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 10-45 W 12 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS ENVY 13 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

