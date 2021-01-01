Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13 or Pavilion 13 (2021) – what's better?

HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Pavilion 13 (2021)

55 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
52 out of 100
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
HP Pavilion Aero 13
HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Pavilion 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
Pavilion 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 309 x 205 x 17 mm
12.17 x 8.07 x 0.67 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~77%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink White, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% -
Response time 37 ms -
Max. brightness
Pavilion Aero 13 +60%
400 nits
Pavilion 13 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
Pavilion 13 (2021) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and Aero 13 or ask any questions
