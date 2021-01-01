Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

53 out of 100
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 57.5 against 52.5 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Green Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1371:1
sRGB color space - 65%
Adobe RGB profile - 44%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 200 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 498 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +53%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam No Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Dell G3 15 3500
5. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or MSI GL66 Pulse
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Dell Alienware m15 R4
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
10. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский