You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 227-310% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.5 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm

13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~72.8% Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black, Green Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 300 nits ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 200 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP - 115-150 W Nvidia Optimus Yes AMD Switchable Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 2321 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 2581 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units 1024 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 3.195 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +413% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam No - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.