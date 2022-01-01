Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

49 out of 100
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 76 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (110.5 vs 142.7 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 845:1
sRGB color space - 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 200 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam No -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

