You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 174-237% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~77.8% Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black, Green White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 200 W 100 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 50 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1425 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 3.195 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +316% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam No Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.